Hernando police search for missing 15-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City of Hernando Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Ivyana Smith.

According to police, Smith was last seen getting into a grey Tesla on Thursday. She was possibly going to a CVS store.

Smith was last seen wearing a black shirt, navy blue pants, black boots, long braids and carrying a backpack.

If you see Ivyana Smith, notify the City of Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.

