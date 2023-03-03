Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hernando police search for missing 15-year-old

Ivyana Smith
Ivyana Smith(City of Hernando Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City of Hernando Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Ivyana Smith.

According to police, Smith was last seen getting into a grey Tesla on Thursday. She was possibly going to a CVS store.

Smith was last seen wearing a black shirt, navy blue pants, black boots, long braids and carrying a backpack.

If you see Ivyana Smith, notify the City of Hernando Police Department at 662-429-9096.

