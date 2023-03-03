Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Germantown High football players brighten Le Bonheur patients’ day by participating in game show

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Germantown High School football players helped put smiles on children’s faces at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Jamarion Morrow, Daniel Anderson, and Khelan Slocum played ‘Name That Tune’ during Le Bonheur’s game show. The players danced and sang to the songs while dressed in their jerseys and Dr.Seuss hats.

Patients and families watched from their rooms and called in to guess the correct answers. Then, the winner got a special visit and gifts.

The players said the feeling from competing in Le Bonheur’s game show is a much different feeling than getting ready for football games, but it certainly put a smile on their faces to interact with the kids.

“Jamiah is cold. She’s good at this,” said Anderson, a junior, of a Le Bonheur patient. “I’m sure she has great music taste because she knew every song that popped up.”

Coach Gene Robinson said it was exciting to have members of his team come and give back to the children at the hospital.

“[To] be excited to put a smile on a kid’s face, that is huge,” he said. “You know, with all the negative things going on in the city right now, I just appreciate these young guys taking on this task, not a task, but taking on this and really going in at it.”

Coach Robinson says the players that participated are all 3.0 and 4.0 students at Germantown High.

