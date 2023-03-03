Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Former Memphis star will be inducted into Tenn. Sports Hall of Fame

Tim Harris will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
Tim Harris will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame(Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis football star Tim Harris will join the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Harris earned All-Metro Conference honors for three straight seasons while at Memphis.

When his Tigers career ended, Harris held the school record for tackles for loss in a game, season and in a career. He still ranks in the top 10 in school history for tackles and sacks.

He remains the all-time school leader in tackles for loss with 49.

Harris graduated from Memphis Catholic High School and was drafted in the fourth round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Other members of the 2023 class include former Predators Captain Mike Fisher, MTSU baseball legend Steve Smith, golfer Loren Roberts, Bristol Motor Speedway Co-Founder Carl R. Moore, ETSU Basketball Coach and Athletics Director Les Robinson, and Lady Vol Track star and Olympic Gold Medalist Tianna Madison.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms
Players of Raleigh-Egypt High School's basketball team engaged in a brawl with opposing players...
Raleigh-Egypt, Wooddale boys basketball teams banned from TSSAA playoffs after fight

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis hangs on for key win over Cincinnati 76-73
Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis
Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach, Kermit Davis fired
Memphis men’s basketball picks up key road win at Wichita State in Davis’ return
Memphis guard Keonte Kennedy (1) pulls up to shoot over Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) during...
Memphis guard out for season after punching wall