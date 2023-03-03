Former Memphis star will be inducted into Tenn. Sports Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis football star Tim Harris will join the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Harris earned All-Metro Conference honors for three straight seasons while at Memphis.

When his Tigers career ended, Harris held the school record for tackles for loss in a game, season and in a career. He still ranks in the top 10 in school history for tackles and sacks.

He remains the all-time school leader in tackles for loss with 49.

Harris graduated from Memphis Catholic High School and was drafted in the fourth round of the 1986 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Other members of the 2023 class include former Predators Captain Mike Fisher, MTSU baseball legend Steve Smith, golfer Loren Roberts, Bristol Motor Speedway Co-Founder Carl R. Moore, ETSU Basketball Coach and Athletics Director Les Robinson, and Lady Vol Track star and Olympic Gold Medalist Tianna Madison.

