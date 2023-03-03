FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A rare High Wind Warning in effect following morning thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will track across the Mid-South Friday morning, bringing strong winds and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare HIGH WIND WARNING (gold) for much of the Mid-South through 6 PM Friday. This means wind gusts not associated with thunderstorms may approach 60 mph throughout the day.

For locations in the WIND ADVISORY (orange), south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph can be expected.

Wind Alerts as of 3:30 AM Friday 3/3/2023 (WMC)

These strong winds will remain throughout the day, even after the storms later Friday morning.

These strong winds coupled with the saturated soils may knock down trees across the area and cause power outages.

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

Use caution if you must drive.

Wind speeds are expected to subside around sunset.

Outside of the thunderstorms, the other issue will be the gusty winds across the Mid-South during the day on Friday. Winds will begin to die down during the evening hours.. (WMC)

Regarding the severe weather threat, thunderstorms will encompass much of the Mid-South early this morning but this threat will quickly shift east, clearing the Mid-South by noon.

Damaging wind and heavy rainfall are the primary hazards, but a brief tornado or two is possible.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for areas east of Memphis until 1 PM.

Make sure you review your severe weather safety plan with your family.

Tornado Watch until 1 PM (wmc)

Locally heavy rainfall is also expected.

Forecast Rainfall amounts 2-4 inches northwest of I-40 through Friday afternoon.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the entire Mid-South through noon Friday.

Flood Watch in effect Friday (WMC)

Additionally, temperatures will drop throughout the day.

Our high temperature will occur during the morning hours in the 60s, but by the afternoon, tempreatures will be in the 50s.

Generally dry weather is expected across the area this afternoon.

Hourly Temperatures 3/3/2023 (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

