FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Morning thunderstorms and a rare High Wind Warning for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A low pressure system will track across the Mid-South Friday morning, bringing strong winds and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare HIGH WIND WARNING (gold) for much of the Mid-South through 6 PM Friday. This means wind gusts not associated with thunderstorms may approach 60 mph throughout the day.

For locations in the WIND ADVISORY (orange), south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph can be expected.

Wind Alerts as of 3:30 AM Friday 3/3/2023 (WMC)

These strong winds will remain throughout the day, even after the storms later Friday morning.

These strong winds coupled with the saturated soils may knock down trees across the area and cause power outages.

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

Use caution if you must drive.

Winds will begin to die down Friday evening.

Regarding the severe threat, the most likely time frame for any severe storms (tornadoes possible) will be through the mid-morning hours on Friday as a line or broken line of storms sweeps through the area.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for portions of the Mid-South until 8 AM.

Make sure you review your severe weather safety plan with your family.

Tornado Watch Friday morning (WMC)

Locally heavy rainfall is also expected.

Forecast Rainfall amounts 2-4 inches northwest of I-40 through Friday afternoon.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the entire Mid-South through noon Friday.

Flood Watch in effect Friday (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

