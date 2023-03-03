Father unknowingly buys stolen car in a Facebook scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis father said he purchased a car online only to later discover that the car had a hidden history.

“If you’re trying to buy a car on Facebook, tell them to meet you at the police station,” said Jeremy Morrison who was looking for his next ride.

After several months of saving, Jeremy Morrison thought he finally found the perfect car online through Facebook Marketplace.

“I seen a truck, I showed it to my kids and they were like they liked it,” said Morrison.

It was an ‘08 Infiniti Chrome EX. The seller had it listed for $2200 and said they could even provide the bill of sale. Morrison said the two met up in North Memphis February 20th to do the exchange.

“He pulled up. I drove the car around the apartments. When I got back I told him I wanted to buy it. He told me it needed a tune up so I said okay that’s the only thing, so I gave him the money and he drove off,” said Morrison.

After a day, Morrison said his friend suggested he should take the car to the police rather than mechanics. Officers at the Memphis Police Department’s Crump precinct revealed the car had a hidden history.

“We ran the VIN number, the lady was smiling, but she said the car was stolen so we thought she was playing but then she said she was serious. The car was actually stolen,” said Morrison.

Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau said unfortunately these types of scams happen all the time, but there are ways to protect yourself.

“If they give you a vin number, before you drive off or hand the money over check that vin number. Make sure it has not been altered in anyway,” said Daniel Irwin, Mid-South Better Business Bureau representative.

Without a car, Morrison says he’s out more than the money he lost.

“I’m out of work, trying to find another job. But my job told me if I get me a reliable transportation, I can come back,” said Morrison.

MPD reports car has been returned to the owner.

Morrison said thankful he was not stopped by police with his daughter in the car because he could have been arrested.

