The community of Orange Mound dedicates new mural to Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community of Orange Mound pays homage to the legacy of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis native that died in that hands of police officers earlier this year.

The painting is a tribute to Nichols and all the things that he loved like skateboarding and art.

The mural will also include a portrait of Tyre Nichols that has yet to be finished.

On the left side of the mural in sprawling letters are the words “Change The World,” an ode to the protest and fight for social justice that Nichols’ death ignited.

