Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) – A student from Auburn University won a new car after sinking a full-court putt during halftime of a basketball game.

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.

Friends joined him Wednesday as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing.

Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

“It’s really special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” Noyes said.

“I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard, but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and will get four years of free maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms
Players of Raleigh-Egypt High School's basketball team engaged in a brawl with opposing players...
Raleigh-Egypt, Wooddale boys basketball teams banned from TSSAA playoffs after fight

Latest News

Candidate Tina Peters speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position...
Election-denying former Colorado clerk guilty of obstruction
FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Youth pastor arrested for inappropriately touching young girls at church, police say 
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 1 death reported