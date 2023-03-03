Broken light fixture cause of fatal fire at senior living facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released incident report sheds more light on the fatal fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residence.

The fire happened in December and led to the death of a 72-year-old man and left dozens of others displaced.

The report says a malfunctioning light fixture caused the fire, which ignited a downstairs unit and spread to several other areas.

The building was considered a total loss.

Facility manager Vanecia Belser Kimbrow says on the day of the fire, all major systems were checked by fire safety services.

Busted pipes during the freezing weather last week knocked out the fire suppression system. A fire safety inspection team, just hours before the 8 p.m. fire, had red-tagged the system and told the staff to patrol the property every 30 minutes to an hour.

