Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Bluff City Life: Wed., 08 February

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Homemade & Heart Healthy Lunch Ideas

Make your heart proud of what you put in it! The delicious dishes filled with comfort and love.

Hal Perry | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of HeartQuests

Lori Sepich | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of HeartQuests

HeartQuests meets the first Tuesday each month, 5:30p at Colonial Park United Methodist Church

Overcoming a History of Heart Disease

Co-Founders of HeartQuests share their stories in overcoming heart disease and how they encourage others.

Hal Perry | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of HeartQuests

Lori Sepich | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of HeartQuests

HeartQuests meets the first Tuesday each month, 5:30p at Colonial Park United Methodist Church

Expanding Musical Opportunities

Success in the keys of NWCC. This community college has bought the best to train in music, welcoming a selection of Steinways

Saundra E. Bishop | Academic Instructor - Music for Northwest Mississippi Community College

Jeff Triplett | District Director of Fine Arts Instruction & Coordinator of Entertainment Industry Studies for Northwest Mississippi Community College

Gabe Statom | Amro Music

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

The Impact of Diabetes on Foot Health pt. 1

901 Vascular is in to help diabetics with warning signs to watch out for when it comes to feet health.

Jennifer O’Dell, ACNP-BC | Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Vascular & Wound Care Specialist for 901 Vascular

Sponsored by 901 Vascular

The Impact of Diabetes on Foot Health pt. 2

Your feet can tell a lot about your health. 901 Vascular shares signs to watch out for, especially for diabetics.

Jennifer O’Dell, ACNP-BC | Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Vascular & Wound Care Specialist for 901 Vascular

Sponsored by 901 Vascular

A Season of Major Shopping Deals from Zulily

It’s time to shop! Explore the limited-time deals waiting for you on Zulily.

Sponsored by Zulily

Homemade & Heart-Healthy Dessert Ideas

Don’t skip dessert! How to have your cake and eat it too while keeping your heart healthy and happy!

Hal Perry | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of HeartQuests

Lori Sepich | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of HeartQuests

HeartQuests meets the first Tuesday each month, 5:30p at Colonial Park United Methodist Church

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Wind Alerts 3/3/2023
A rare HIGH WIND WARNING in effect Friday following morning thunderstorms
Players of Raleigh-Egypt High School's basketball team engaged in a brawl with opposing players...
Raleigh-Egypt, Wooddale boys basketball teams banned from TSSAA playoffs after fight

Latest News

The Road To Excel After Life Interrupts
Bluff City Life: Mon., 13 February
Offering Life Skills Through Bluff City Toffee
Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 February
Valentine's Day Pops & Dipped Strawberries
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 February
Whipping Up Sweet Treats For Your Sweet Tooth
Bluff City Life: Monday, 20 February pt. 1 of 8