Bluff City Life: Wed., 08 February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Homemade & Heart Healthy Lunch Ideas
Make your heart proud of what you put in it! The delicious dishes filled with comfort and love.
Hal Perry | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of HeartQuests
Lori Sepich | Heart Survivor & Co-Founder of HeartQuests
HeartQuests meets the first Tuesday each month, 5:30p at Colonial Park United Methodist Church
Overcoming a History of Heart Disease
Co-Founders of HeartQuests share their stories in overcoming heart disease and how they encourage others.
Expanding Musical Opportunities
Success in the keys of NWCC. This community college has bought the best to train in music, welcoming a selection of Steinways
Saundra E. Bishop | Academic Instructor - Music for Northwest Mississippi Community College
Jeff Triplett | District Director of Fine Arts Instruction & Coordinator of Entertainment Industry Studies for Northwest Mississippi Community College
Gabe Statom | Amro Music
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
The Impact of Diabetes on Foot Health pt. 1
901 Vascular is in to help diabetics with warning signs to watch out for when it comes to feet health.
Jennifer O’Dell, ACNP-BC | Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Vascular & Wound Care Specialist for 901 Vascular
Sponsored by 901 Vascular
The Impact of Diabetes on Foot Health pt. 2
Your feet can tell a lot about your health. 901 Vascular shares signs to watch out for, especially for diabetics.
Jennifer O’Dell, ACNP-BC | Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Vascular & Wound Care Specialist for 901 Vascular
Sponsored by 901 Vascular
A Season of Major Shopping Deals from Zulily
It’s time to shop! Explore the limited-time deals waiting for you on Zulily.
Sponsored by Zulily
Homemade & Heart-Healthy Dessert Ideas
Don’t skip dessert! How to have your cake and eat it too while keeping your heart healthy and happy!
