Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 February
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
TEDx Memphis Stars & Their Stories, “Truth Or Dare?”
Truth or Dare? Their experiences take the Tedx Memphis stage
Kirk Whalum | Grammy-Award Winning Jazz Musician | IG: @kirkwhalum
“Farm To Spirits” Legacy At Delta Dirt Distillery
How a family farm is raising the spirits in the Delta!
Click here to watch 5 Star Stories
Sampling The Spirits Of The Delta
Now it’s time to sample the spirits coming out of the Delta!
Thomas Williams | Head Distiller at Delta Dirt Distillery | IG: @deltadirtdistillery
Donovan Williams | Director of National Sales | IG: @deltadirtdistillery
Bluff City Life Feature: Finding The Right Steps To Flamenco
Watch Gina learn how to Flamenco!
Valentine’s Day Pops & Dipped Strawberries
MemPOPS is spreading the love. See how they’re sweetening up Valentine’s Day with an exclusive desert.
Chris Taylor | Owner of MemPOPS | IG: @mempops
Perfectly Pairing Whiskey, Wine, & Chocolates
Find your match amongst, sweet, floral, and rich flavors as the perfect pair between spirits and chocolates.
Gina Harris | Director of Education & Events at Memphis Botanic Garden | IG: @memphisbotanic
Chef Phillip Ashley Rix | Founder & CEO of Phillip Ashley Chocolates | IG: @phillipashleychocolates
Thomas Williams | Head Distiller at Delta Dirt Distillery | IG: @deltadirtdistillery
150 Years Of Chinese History In Memphis
We’re diving into a rich history with the Chinese Historical Society.
William Lee | Chinese Historical Society of Memphis & the Mid-South | FB: Chinese Historical Society of Memphis & the Mid-South
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.