Bluff City Life: Thurs., 09 February

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here's what's in today's show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

TEDx Memphis Stars & Their Stories, “Truth Or Dare?”

Truth or Dare? Their experiences take the Tedx Memphis stage

Kirk Whalum | Grammy-Award Winning Jazz Musician | IG: @kirkwhalum

“Farm To Spirits” Legacy At Delta Dirt Distillery

How a family farm is raising the spirits in the Delta!

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

Sampling The Spirits Of The Delta

Now it’s time to sample the spirits coming out of the Delta!

Thomas Williams | Head Distiller at Delta Dirt Distillery | IG: @deltadirtdistillery

Donovan Williams | Director of National Sales | IG: @deltadirtdistillery

Bluff City Life Feature: Finding The Right Steps To Flamenco

Watch Gina learn how to Flamenco!

Valentine’s Day Pops & Dipped Strawberries

MemPOPS is spreading the love. See how they’re sweetening up Valentine’s Day with an exclusive desert.

Chris Taylor | Owner of MemPOPS | IG: @mempops

Perfectly Pairing Whiskey, Wine, & Chocolates

Find your match amongst, sweet, floral, and rich flavors as the perfect pair between spirits and chocolates.

Gina Harris | Director of Education & Events at Memphis Botanic Garden | IG: @memphisbotanic

Chef Phillip Ashley Rix | Founder & CEO of Phillip Ashley Chocolates | IG: @phillipashleychocolates

150 Years Of Chinese History In Memphis

We’re diving into a rich history with the Chinese Historical Society.

William Lee | Chinese Historical Society of Memphis & the Mid-South | FB: Chinese Historical Society of Memphis & the Mid-South

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

