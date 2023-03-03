Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 13 February

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Becoming A Residential Builder In The 901

Making moves and history in the mid-south! One Memphis woman is building an empire in construction and bringing her visions to life!

Tammie Ross | Owner of Residence By Ross

The Road To Excel After Life Interrupts

Congratulations are due as adults go back to school and graduate with honors! Celebrate their journey to take back control of their lives!

Carla Thomas | Recent Graduate from The Excel Center | IG: @excelcentermemphis

Bluff City Vibes: “Lonely” | Obruni Dance Band

A local band is bringing us the sounds of West Africa in an effort cultural appreciation!

Obruni Dance Band | FB: Obruni Dance Band

Becoming A Lean Warrior, Losing 165 Pounds

Taking back control over your health. See how one CEO reached a life-changing milestone through motivation.

Denise King | Author of “Fat Secrets”

Black-Owned Products Found At Kroger

The Kroger Co., a major supporter of entrepreneurs, is here to celebrate and showcase black business owners!

Sheleah Harris, M.ED | Corporate Affairs Manager with The Kroger Co.

Ernest Strickland | President & CEO of Black Business Association of Memphis

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Celebrating 50 Years Of Service In South Memphis

See how Methodist South Hospital is celebrating its 50th anniversary!

Vickye Ford | Program Director for Community Development at Methodist South Hospital

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Bluff City Life Feature: Indoor Go Karting Adventures

We’ve got the need for speed! Adventures at Autobahn Indoor Speedway.

IG: @autobahn_memphis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

