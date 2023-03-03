Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Healthy Swaps For Healthier Meals

Making comfort food better for you! Which foods need a little twist to make them more nutritious.

Jennifer O’Dell, ACNP-BC | Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Vascular & Wound Care Specialist at 901 Vascular | IG: @901vascular

Sponsored by 901 Vascular

Dedicated To Black Designers, “Fashion In Color”

Fashion in Color -- this new book is honoring minority designers making a splash in the industry.

Brandice Daniel | Founder & CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row | IG: @harlemsfashionrow

Notez&Flow Love Day Event

Live music, comedy, and dinner, all with a botanic garden as a backdrop. See the perfect Valentine’s date!

Keenan Shotwell | Producer, songwriter, & musician | IG: @shotwell38

Offering Life Skills Through Bluff City Toffee

A sweet deal for the students getting on-the-job skills. See how they’re running their own dessert shop.

Rob Crone | Continuing Education Class Supervisor at Madonna Learning Center | IG: @madonna_learning_center

Rachel Krug | Student at Madonna Learning Center & Trainee with Bluff City Toffee | IG: @madonna_learning_center | IG: @bluffcitytoffee

Empowering Children & Adults With Special Needs

Hands-on learning for life skills. How Madonna learning center is teaching students to thrive in the real world.

Rob Crone | Continuing Education Class Supervisor at Madonna Learning Center | IG: @madonna_learning_center

Free Annual Heart Disease Awareness Event

Heart Check! What you need to know to overcome disease and live well.

Dr. Fred Peete, Jr. | Founder & CEO of R.E.D. Chiro, LLC | FB: R.E.D. Chiro

Understanding Treatments For Erectile Dysfunction

Men’s health is under the spotlight to discussing important topics and treatments.

Michael Granieri, M.D. | The Conrad | Pearson Clinic

Sponsored by Boston Scientific

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.