Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Healthy Swaps For Healthier Meals
Making comfort food better for you! Which foods need a little twist to make them more nutritious.
Jennifer O’Dell, ACNP-BC | Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Vascular & Wound Care Specialist at 901 Vascular | IG: @901vascular
Dedicated To Black Designers, “Fashion In Color”
Fashion in Color -- this new book is honoring minority designers making a splash in the industry.
Brandice Daniel | Founder & CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row | IG: @harlemsfashionrow
Live music, comedy, and dinner, all with a botanic garden as a backdrop. See the perfect Valentine’s date!
Keenan Shotwell | Producer, songwriter, & musician | IG: @shotwell38
Offering Life Skills Through Bluff City Toffee
A sweet deal for the students getting on-the-job skills. See how they’re running their own dessert shop.
Rob Crone | Continuing Education Class Supervisor at Madonna Learning Center | IG: @madonna_learning_center
Rachel Krug | Student at Madonna Learning Center & Trainee with Bluff City Toffee | IG: @madonna_learning_center | IG: @bluffcitytoffee
Empowering Children & Adults With Special Needs
Hands-on learning for life skills. How Madonna learning center is teaching students to thrive in the real world.
Rob Crone | Continuing Education Class Supervisor at Madonna Learning Center | IG: @madonna_learning_center
Free Annual Heart Disease Awareness Event
Heart Check! What you need to know to overcome disease and live well.
Dr. Fred Peete, Jr. | Founder & CEO of R.E.D. Chiro, LLC | FB: R.E.D. Chiro
Understanding Treatments For Erectile Dysfunction
Men’s health is under the spotlight to discussing important topics and treatments.
Michael Granieri, M.D. | The Conrad | Pearson Clinic
