Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 February

By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Healthy Swaps For Healthier Meals

Making comfort food better for you! Which foods need a little twist to make them more nutritious.

Jennifer O’Dell, ACNP-BC | Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Vascular & Wound Care Specialist at 901 Vascular | IG: @901vascular

Sponsored by 901 Vascular

Dedicated To Black Designers, “Fashion In Color”

Fashion in Color -- this new book is honoring minority designers making a splash in the industry.

Brandice Daniel | Founder & CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row | IG: @harlemsfashionrow

Notez&Flow Love Day Event

Live music, comedy, and dinner, all with a botanic garden as a backdrop. See the perfect Valentine’s date!

Keenan Shotwell | Producer, songwriter, & musician | IG: @shotwell38

Offering Life Skills Through Bluff City Toffee

A sweet deal for the students getting on-the-job skills. See how they’re running their own dessert shop.

Rob Crone | Continuing Education Class Supervisor at Madonna Learning Center | IG: @madonna_learning_center

Rachel Krug | Student at Madonna Learning Center & Trainee with Bluff City Toffee | IG: @madonna_learning_center | IG: @bluffcitytoffee

Empowering Children & Adults With Special Needs

Hands-on learning for life skills. How Madonna learning center is teaching students to thrive in the real world.

Free Annual Heart Disease Awareness Event

Heart Check! What you need to know to overcome disease and live well.

Dr. Fred Peete, Jr. | Founder & CEO of R.E.D. Chiro, LLC | FB: R.E.D. Chiro

Understanding Treatments For Erectile Dysfunction

Men’s health is under the spotlight to discussing important topics and treatments.

Michael Granieri, M.D. | The Conrad | Pearson Clinic

Sponsored by Boston Scientific

