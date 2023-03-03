Advertise with Us
2 suspects in Saddle Creek attempted kidnapping arrested, federally indicted

(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Police Department has arrested two suspects accused of attempting to kidnap a woman from the Saddle Creek parking lot in December.

On Feb. 23, a grand jury federally indicted Malik Malone, 18, and Adrian Pegues, 19, both of Memphis, on 10 federal charges that include attempted kidnapping.

According to the indictment, both face at least 42 years of imprisonment and/or $750,000 in fines.

Police say two male suspects physically detained a woman as she attempted to enter a vehicle in the parking lot.

The suspects were then confronted by a bystander and then released the victim before driving off in a silver four-door car occupied by a third male suspect, according to police.

Both Malone and Pegues are due in court on Tuesday.

