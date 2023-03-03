18,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians woke up without power on Friday morning due to severe weather.

According to the MLGW outage map, 18,179 people are in the dark as of 10:08 a.m.

The most affected areas appear to be in Bartlett, East Memphis, and the area of the University of Memphis.

Crews are out working on the affected areas as quickly as possible, according to MLGW.

You can report an outage by calling MLGW’s outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

Severe weather is causing outages throughout the Mid-South. #MLGW crews will restore power to everyone as quickly and as safely as possible. Please use your My Account, the MLGW App, or 544-6500 to report outages and get updates. #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/aetHeSbvhU — MLGW (@MLGW) March 3, 2023

