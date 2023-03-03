Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
18,000 MLGW customers without power due to severe weather

MLGW
MLGW(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians woke up without power on Friday morning due to severe weather.

According to the MLGW outage map, 18,179 people are in the dark as of 10:08 a.m.

The most affected areas appear to be in Bartlett, East Memphis, and the area of the University of Memphis.

Crews are out working on the affected areas as quickly as possible, according to MLGW.

You can report an outage by calling MLGW’s outage hotline at (901) 544-6500.

