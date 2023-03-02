Advertise with Us
Woman critically injured after hit-and-run

Woman critically injured after hit-and-run(Credit: MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a hit-and-run in Berclair on Wednesday.

A woman was struck on Macon Road and Berclair Road around 7:51 p.m.

She was critically injured.

According to MPD, the woman was walking on Macon Road carrying groceries in the rain.

The vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet pickup truck or SUV, left westbound on Macon, said police.

Police say the vehicle will have heavy front-end damage.

