Bluff City Life
Two people hurt after car crash in Raleigh

Two hurt in crash on Covington Pike(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were hurt in a car crash on Thursday morning in Raleigh.

According to the Memphis Fire Department’s dispatch, the crash occurred at the intersection of Covington Pike and Oak Meadow Avenue just before 1 a.m.

There is no information on their condition.

We are working to gather more information.

