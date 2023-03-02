Advertise with Us
State resolution will honor 2 men murdered at Reelfoot Lake in 2021

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The State has passed a resolution to honor the memories of two men who were murdered at Reelfoot Lake in the year 2021.

This resolution passed out of the Departments & Agencies Subcommittee on Wednesday morning and will move on to the State Government Committee next for consideration.

According to the documents, this resolution will honor both Zachary Grooms and Lance Black, two men who were murdered while duck hunting at Reelfoot Lake in Northwest Tennessee.

The resolution also requests that the TWRA erect a marker to memorialize the lives of the two young men.

No information yet on when the State Government Committee will rule on the resolution.

