Record Warmth in the Mid-South in February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was an abnormally warm February in the Mid-South with high and low temperatures above normal nearly every day of the month. Based on climate data from Memphis, this was the 8th warmest February.

The average temperature for February 2023 was 51.5 degrees. This is the average of the high AND low temperature for the month.

February 2023 was the 8th warmest on record in Memphis. (WMC)

The month of February had 10 days above 70 degrees and one record high of 78 degrees on the 23rd. Although it was a generally warm month, there was also one daily record low temperature of 25 degrees on February 1st.

Why the warm winter weather? In general, temperatures have been rising year after year. This is true for the Mid-South, but also for the rest of the world. Low temperatures have been rising, so you no longer see the consistent dip in temperatures in the winter. Memphis now has 12 fewer nights with temperatures below freezing.

Memphis now gets less days below 32 degrees. (Climate Central)

