Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest...
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, according to police.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center shot and killed a manager on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, said police Sgt. Rob Robertson.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” Robertson said.

A man who fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, was not in custody early Wednesday evening, Robertson said.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

An after-hours message left with the company seeking comment on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
The site of the 1917 lynching
Lynching site of Ell Persons may be added to National Register of Historic Places
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church

Latest News

A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.
Dog helps rescue baby in fire; family trying to recover after losing everything
Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."
Tennessee woman is first Black female puppeteer on ‘Sesame Street’
New resolution will honor two victims of murder in Reelfoot Lake
State resolution will honor 2 men murdered at Reelfoot Lake in 2021
Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan