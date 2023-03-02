Advertise with Us
Pennsylvania unseals more documents in Idaho college student killings case

In this image from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a white...
In this image from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a white Hyundai Elantra occupied by Bryan Kohberger and his father is seen on a deputy’s body camera video during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Hancock County, Ind. Bryan Kohberger, accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students, had a first court appearance on Jan. 5, 2023 in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho on first-degree murder charges.(Hancock County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Law enforcement officials have revealed more details regarding items seized from the Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.

Additional court documents made public Thursday stated that a knife, a pocketknife, and a Glock 22 handgun with three empty magazines were found at the home of Bryan Kohberger’s parents. The home, Kohberger’s car, the garage and a shed on the property were all searched when he was arrested there Dec. 30.

Police took a door panel from the car, seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, “maps and documents” and other items, including clothing and a shovel.

A cell phone, a laptop and two containers of a “green leafy substance” were seized from the home, along with black face masks, a black hat and several articles of dark-colored clothing and a book with “underlining on page 118.”

The newly unsealed documents were released two days after authorities first announced details about what had been seized at the home when Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University. He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has not entered a plea.

