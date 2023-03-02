Pedestrian killed on I-240
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a vehicle on I-240.
According to the Memphis Police Department, he was hit on I-240 West just before Poplar Avenue around 5 a.m. on Thursday.
Officers found him dead on the scene
All Westbound lanes on I-240 are blocked, causing traffic delays for drivers.
This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD advises using alternate routes.
