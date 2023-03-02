Advertise with Us
New campaign highlights unique stories of people with multiple myeloma

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new thought-provoking campaign called M-M Told True is highlighting the unique stories of people with multiple myeloma (MM).

Multiple myeloma is a currently incurable type of blood cancer with over 34,000 new cases estimated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023.

The campaign features people with multiple myeloma along with artists who bring their stories to life through spoken word and visual arts.

Oya, an advocate for health equity in the black community, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2017.

He joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the campaign helped him feel heard, connected and empowered.

Jae Nichelle also joined in the conversation. She is a spoken word artist who was inspired by Oya’s story.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

