MPD: Woman charged with DUI with children in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been charged after Memphis police say she was driving while under the influence of alcohol with her two young children in the car.

Police say that at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a DUI call at South Second Street and Lt. George W Lee Avenue. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a lieutenant on the scene who said 32-year-old Lashawaki Delaney had been involved in an accident with children in the car and was suspected to have been drinking.

Officers did not clarify the age of the children in the car, but noted that Delaney referred to them as her “babies.”

An officer who spoke with Delaney observed slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers asked her if she had someone to care for her children while the investigation was underway, to which she reportedly responded with many questions before becoming argumentative toward the officers.

She then said that her children’s father would come and pick them up, police say.

When asked how her car got in the middle of the road, she responded that she didn’t know, according to police. She reportedly said that “she hasn’t done anything” and did not know why police were talking to her.

According to the affidavit, a Department of Children’s Services (DCS) report was completed on the scene before the children’s father came and picked them up.

When officers detained Delaney and listed her charges to her, she reportedly continued to deny drinking and driving, but later admitted to having “a couple of drinks, maybe two drinks” and “a couple strawberry Hennessey drinks.”

An officer conducted several sobriety tests, of which she all failed.

Delaney is charged with two counts of DUI/child endangerment, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license.

She has several active warrants for traffic violations, including DUI charges, as well as an extensive record of similar charges dating as far back as 2013, although many have since been dismissed.

Delaney is being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

