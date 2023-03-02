MPD reactivates Special Traffic Enforcement Unit while leaders discuss ending all specialized units

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has reactivated its Special Traffic Enforcement Unit (STEU).

Effective Feb. 25, ten newly-promoted sergeants were temporarily assigned to MPD’s Traffic Division and tasked with driving in marked patrol cars to add an extra level of law enforcement visibility within the city.

According to MPD, this unit is tasked with enforcing motor vehicle traffic laws like speeding, drag racing, reckless driving, etc.

“The reactivation of the unit is partly due to concerned citizens requesting additional traffic enforcement on city streets and the interstate,” said MPD Officer Louis Brownlee. “Permanent positions for STEU will be out for bid soon.”

This reactivation comes while the Shelby County Commission and Memphis City Council discuss a joint ordinance that would end all specialized units at MPD following the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols was fatally beaten during a traffic stop conducted by MPD’s since-disbanded SCORPION Unit on Feb. 7.

According to MPD, in 2022, officers handled roughly 37,387 traffic crashes, resulting in 230 fatalities, including 83 pedestrian deaths.

“Over the past five years, the City of Memphis has been challenged with reckless driving, road rage incidents and interstate shootings. Moreover, the Memphis Police Department continually receives numerous requests from community members, city council members, and tourists concerning enforcing traffic laws on our city streets and interstate system.”

