Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena

The singer is throwing a free album release show for fans.
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen(Source: AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up Morgan Wallen fans, the country singer will be performing at Bridgestone Arena tomorrow and the show is free.

Wallen’s surprise performance was announced Thursday morning on Instagram and Twitter. The show is to celebrate the release of his latest album, “One Thing At A Time,” on March 3.

Fans can line up at Bridgestone’s box office to get their hands on free tickets beginning Friday at 10 a.m. The line will begin at the Nissan SoBro entrance on Demonbreun Street next to Pete and Terry’s Tavern.

Tickets will be available until 5 p.m. today, and the line will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until all available tickets are gone.

The arena is limiting tickets to two per person.

Doors for the concert will open at 4:30 p.m. on March 3, and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Escaped Juvenile, Devin Westbrook
Juvenile inmate who escaped Wilder Youth Development Center now in custody, police say
The scene on I-240 Northbound, south of South Parkway
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-240, traffic heavily congested

Latest News

Advocates who oppose a bill that would restrict where certain drag shows could take place march...
Tennessee measure restricting drag shows heads to governor
et
Thursday Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - March 2, 2023
Memphis Democrat explains vote to pass anti-transgender legislation for minors
Memphis Democrat explains vote to pass anti-transgender legislation for minors
Ezekiel D. Kelly
Ezekiel Kelly expected in court