Memphis PRSA names St. Jude president, UofM student in ‘Communicator of the Year’ Awards Ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) held its annual award ceremony Thursday where it presented its Communicator of the Year Awards, an award that Action News 5′s Joe Birch received last year.
This year, the committee selected Dr. James R. Downing, president and Chief Executive Officer of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as Communicator of the Year.
They also named University of Memphis graduate student Denzel Alexander the Student Communicator of the Year.
These awards are presented to those who’ve contributed to public awareness benefiting either the City of Memphis or a local civic or philanthropic organization.
