Memphis PRSA names St. Jude president, UofM student in ‘Communicator of the Year’ Awards Ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) held its annual award ceremony Thursday where it presented its Communicator of the Year Awards, an award that Action News 5′s Joe Birch received last year.

This year, the committee selected Dr. James R. Downing, president and Chief Executive Officer of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as Communicator of the Year.

Denzel Alexander is a graduate student at the University of Memphis studying for his master’s degree in journalism and strategic media. He is employed as a social media manager at KQ Communications. In addition, he has an increasing social media presence in the city as a digital creator and photographer focusing on fashion, music, and Memphis, among other topics. His work has led to multiple brand partnerships with companies such as Target, the NCAA, and Marriott Bonvoy. (Action News 5)

They also named University of Memphis graduate student Denzel Alexander the Student Communicator of the Year.

These awards are presented to those who’ve contributed to public awareness benefiting either the City of Memphis or a local civic or philanthropic organization.

