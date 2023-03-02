Advertise with Us
Memphis PRSA names St. Jude president, UofM student in ‘Communicator of the Year’ Awards Ceremony

The Communicator of the Year Award reflects Dr. James R. Downing’s leadership of a $12.9...
The Communicator of the Year Award reflects Dr. James R. Downing’s leadership of a $12.9 billion strategy to accelerate progress in the research and treatment of pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases. This commitment is significantly expanding St. Jude's clinical care and scientific programs in Memphis and around the globe.(Action News 5)
By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) held its annual award ceremony Thursday where it presented its Communicator of the Year Awards, an award that Action News 5′s Joe Birch received last year.

This year, the committee selected Dr. James R. Downing, president and Chief Executive Officer of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as Communicator of the Year.

Denzel Alexander is a graduate student at the University of Memphis studying for his master’s...
Denzel Alexander is a graduate student at the University of Memphis studying for his master’s degree in journalism and strategic media. He is employed as a social media manager at KQ Communications. In addition, he has an increasing social media presence in the city as a digital creator and photographer focusing on fashion, music, and Memphis, among other topics. His work has led to multiple brand partnerships with companies such as Target, the NCAA, and Marriott Bonvoy.(Action News 5)

They also named University of Memphis graduate student Denzel Alexander the Student Communicator of the Year.

These awards are presented to those who’ve contributed to public awareness benefiting either the City of Memphis or a local civic or philanthropic organization.

