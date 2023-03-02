Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man wanted for murder after deadly nightclub shooting in Clarksdale

Clarksdale man wanted for murder, CPD reports
Clarksdale man wanted for murder, CPD reports
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A man in Clarksdale is wanted after a shooting that took place near State Street and Field Road.

On the night of February 24, police responded to a call regarding multiple people being shot at a nightclub.

Once the officers arrived on the scene, they reported finding a man who had been shot in the stomach inside of the club.

There were also three gunshot victims that were escorted to a nearby hospital some time before the police arrived.

Per the CPD, the officers learned that the shooting was the result of an altercation between two men in the club.

The shooter not only shot inside of the club, but also let off gunshots outside of the club as well.

On March 2, one of the male victims died from the severity of his injuries.

Marcus Myles, the primary suspect in this shooting, now wanted and facing charges for murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

