Man leaves Family Dollar in stolen car after shoplifting, says police

Man stole $50 worth of merch
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole merchandise from a store on Tuesday.

The man entered the Family Dollar on Perkins Road and stole $50 worth of merchandise, said police.

According to officers, the suspect left the scene in a stolen black Ford Ranger, tag MS LX22432.

He has long dreadlocks, facial hair, and a thin build.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

