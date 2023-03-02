Man leaves Family Dollar in stolen car after shoplifting, says police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole merchandise from a store on Tuesday.

The man entered the Family Dollar on Perkins Road and stole $50 worth of merchandise, said police.

According to officers, the suspect left the scene in a stolen black Ford Ranger, tag MS LX22432.

He has long dreadlocks, facial hair, and a thin build.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

