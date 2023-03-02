Long legal battle over untested rape kits could come to end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Long legal battle could come to an end in the class action lawsuit against the city of Memphis over thousands of untested rape kits from two decades ago.

Three women filed this suit back in 2014 it comes from more than 12,000 rape kits in 2003 that allegedly sat on shelves as people accused of rape roamed freely.

The class action lawsuit is accusing the city of Memphis of being responsible for the emotional distress of the thousands of women whose rape kits went untested for years.

In previous hearings, the city argued that there was no standard for testing rape kits back then; instead, the standard did not come until 2016.

This is an issue not just seen in Memphis but across Shelby County and the state as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation receives the same backlash for untested rape kits.

The city of Memphis is also facing a separate lawsuit from a woman who says Eliza Fletcher’s alleged killer raped her and MPD failed to test her kit.

The city has asked a judge to dismiss that case.

