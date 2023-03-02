Lanes blocked on I-240 due to pedestrian hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident on Interstate 240.

A pedestrian was hit on I-240 West just before Poplar Avenue around 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to TDOT.

All westbound lanes are blocked, causing traffic delays for drivers.

We are working to gather more information.

