Lanes blocked on I-240 due to pedestrian hit

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an incident on Interstate 240.

A pedestrian was hit on I-240 West just before Poplar Avenue around 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to TDOT.

All westbound lanes are blocked, causing traffic delays for drivers.

We are working to gather more information.

