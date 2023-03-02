Advertise with Us
Gun violence is leading cause of death in kids, mid-south hospital says

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Mid-South hospital leaders, gun violence is the leading cause of death for kids.

To curb gun-related deaths, Jason Little, CEO of Baptist Memorial, joined nearly 50 other hospital CEOs in signing a pledge in the New York Times last week.

Keith Norman, The vice president of Baptist Memorial Hospital says it is important to address this epidemic leading to the deaths of children caused by gun violence.

“It’s no longer seat belts in cars, it’s no longer things that can be looked at like secondhand smoke in restaurants. We’re looking at something now that people are actually using guns whether accidentally or intentionally,” said Vice President Government Relations & Chief Community Relations Officer.

Norman said this year was the first time the hospital participated in the National HealthCare CEO’s Council annual pledge to prevent gun violence.

As the Bluff City ranks as the most dangerous city in America, Baptist Memorial hospital leaders say they will use their power, voices and resources to curb what they say is an epidemic in the community.

“Also encourage proper legislation in spaces where there is an opportunity to move things in the right direction based on research,” said Norman.

According to research, this year Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has already treated more than 22 patients with gunshot wounds, a total of 149 patients last year.

Data Keith Norman believes creates a public health emergency.

“I would want something done about it, I think every parent has that right to cry out to the rest of us and say join me in this because it may not be your child, but it’s not a child collectively it is our child, so I do think it’s an emergency,” said Norman.

In addition to nearly 50 other hospital CEOs across the country who signed the pledge this week, the council plans to double that number next year.

