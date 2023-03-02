FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible again late Thursday into Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect as strong to severe thunderstorms will threaten the region late this evening and overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Mid-South under an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3/5) for severe storms.

Thursday (3/2/2023) is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (WMC)

TIMING: Any storms that develop on Thursday during the late afternoon or evening could be severe, but the main chance will likely be late Thursday night after 11 PM.

Storms will continue through early Friday morning, but storms will exit the area by 9 AM.

THREATS: The primary severe weather threat is damaging winds over 50 mph. Some storms could also produce large hail. There is a low threat for tornadoes, but there is still a possibility for a tornado to develop.

Make sure you review your severe weather safety plan with your family.

Flooding and damaging winds will be the primary threats Thursday. (wmc)

In addition to the severe threat, there will also be gusty winds behind this system.

Wind gusts will be 40 to 50 mph starting overnight Thursday and continuing into most of the day Friday. This could result in power outages on Friday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 12 AM to 6 PM Friday.

There will be strong winds on the back side of the weather system Friday. (wmc)

Heavy rain will also be a concern.

An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible Thursday into Friday morning, mainly for areas along and north of I-40.

This, combined with saturated soils, could cause flash flooding.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Friday afternoon.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON (3/3/2023) (WMC)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

