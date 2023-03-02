FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through Thursday as the threat of more storms remains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening storms will diminish overnight, but the potential for more strong to severe storms continues tomorrow and will linger into the early morning hours of Friday. Heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail are the main threats, but isolated tornadoes will be possible as well. Additional rainfall is expected to average one to two inches in most areas.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows varying from the lower 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 15 to 30 MPH and gusting and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with early morning rain along with a strong West wind and highs falling from the mid 60s early in the day to the lower 50s by the afternoon and ending near 40 overnight.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.