The Dixon, Theatre Memphis to hold 3rd annual Women in the Arts Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Theatre Memphis and the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, in association with The National Museum of the American Latino (Smithsonian), are presenting a full day celebrating, honoring and engaging women for Women’s History Month.

The third annual Women in the Arts Festival will be held on both campuses of Theatre Memphis and The Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is free and there will be free shuttles between the two venues at 15-minute intervals.

The schedule of events for the day includes performances, drop-in classes, panel discussions, interactive activities, and more. The complete schedule of events can be viewed here.

Food trucks will be at both locations and Theatre Memphis will have vendors geared toward women selling and promoting their wares and missions in the main lobby of the theatre.

Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis, Debbie Litch, states, “We are thrilled to collaborate with another arts organization as dedicated as The Dixon to promoting the role of women in the arts. A great deal can be learned by attending these events… about oneself and about working with others. It’s a great time to engage, get involved, and network with other women.”

