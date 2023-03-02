Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

The Dixon, Theatre Memphis to hold 3rd annual Women in the Arts Festival

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Theatre Memphis and the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, in association with The National Museum of the American Latino (Smithsonian), are presenting a full day celebrating, honoring and engaging women for Women’s History Month.

The third annual Women in the Arts Festival will be held on both campuses of Theatre Memphis and The Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is free and there will be free shuttles between the two venues at 15-minute intervals.

The schedule of events for the day includes performances, drop-in classes, panel discussions, interactive activities, and more. The complete schedule of events can be viewed here.

Food trucks will be at both locations and Theatre Memphis will have vendors geared toward women selling and promoting their wares and missions in the main lobby of the theatre.

Executive Producer at Theatre Memphis, Debbie Litch, states, “We are thrilled to collaborate with another arts organization as dedicated as The Dixon to promoting the role of women in the arts. A great deal can be learned by attending these events… about oneself and about working with others. It’s a great time to engage, get involved, and network with other women.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
The site of the 1917 lynching
Lynching site of Ell Persons may be added to National Register of Historic Places
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church

Latest News

Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA
YMCA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location in Whitehaven
Collierville
Collierville residents’ utility bills triple in cost due to error
The site of the 1917 lynching
Lynching site of Ell Persons may be added to National Register of Historic Places
Ole Miss student focuses on improving health care for African Americans
Ole Miss student focuses on improving health care for African Americans