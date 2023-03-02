Children in Tenn. DCS custody no longer sleeping on office floors, except in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A turn-around is happening at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. People are applying to work there. Current employees are staying on the job. And children no longer live and sleep in DCS offices, except in Shelby County.

As of March 1, there are 8,600 children statewide in the custody of DCS.

DCS Commissioner Margie Quin said the faith community stepped up to house children in DCS care, but the organization helping, Isaiah 117, doesn’t have any locations in Shelby County.

Three months after a scathing audit revealed a mass exodus of employees at DCS, Quin told state lawmakers Wednesday that things are looking up.

“I think obviously this has been a very difficult season for DCS,” said Quin, “but we’ve seen 500 new applicants in two weeks, which is extraordinary, and our retention rate is 98%, which again, is extraordinary.”

An entry-level Case Manager 1 position now pays $50,600, up from $43,596. New hires receive more training, 24 weeks instead of nine. Quin said national data showed the more training is offered, the less likely an employee is to quit.

Their caseloads will now be capped at 10 cases per case manager. Reimbursement paperwork has been reduced. And the hours worked each day are now limited.

”We’ve gone from a period of time where people are running from the sinking ship to a place where people are excited to go to work here,” said Rep. Ryan Williams, a Republican from Cookeville, “I think the difference is markedly the pay.”

DCS and Governor Bill Lee are seeking $193 million in additional funding from the legislature. $62 million would pay for a modern computer system. $39 million would be used to pay providers higher rates so that Tennessee can compete with other states already paying more money for bed space at facilities. And $33 million would be used to expand bed capacity, paying for 166 additional beds.

Do the math: $33 million to house 166 children for a year means taxpayers are paying $198,000 per child annually in DCS care.

”So literally, it costs $200,000 a year for a bed,” said Rep. Susan Lynn, a Republican from Mount Juliet. “Wow, that’s really eye-opening. That puts the onus on us to help with preventative care and all of that for families to stop it from getting to this.”

Commissioner Quin also said most kids living in DCS offices have been moved to transitional homes or Isaiah 117 houses to wait for a foster family. But the group operates no homes in Shelby County, meaning there are still children sleeping in DCS offices in Memphis right now.

A photo from April 2022 released by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office shows a room at Department of Children's Services offices in Shelby County where a child appeared to have stayed. (Tennessee Comptroller's Office)

“If we can get out of the offices in Shelby County, it is because the faith-based community in Shelby County will have stepped up and helped us procure temporary housing locations in Shelby County,” said Quin.

Commissioner Quin said DCS should have all children who are still living in DCS offices relocated to a facility with a warm bed and a shower within the next 30 to 60 days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.