Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Bottom Line: Stop air pollution inside your home

By Consumer Reports
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Believe it or not, the air quality inside your home can be worse than the air you breathe outside, especially in colder months when the windows and doors are closed.

Consumer Reports says there are simple steps you can take to improve the air you breathe.

While newer, more tightly sealed home construction improves energy efficiency, Consumer Reports says it’s also partly to blame for indoor pollutants.

Where are they coming from? Gas stoves, for one thing.

Tests by Consumer Reports have found that they’re a possible source of toxicity and are cause for concern. So what can you do? You should think about ventilation. Use your range hood while cooking, or open the window to get cleaner outside.

Other pollutants include volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted from cleaning agents, pesticides, aerosols, and even couches and carpets.

They can irritate your throat, nose, and eyes, some may even cause cancer. A solution?

Try not to use some of the harsh chemicals out there to clean your home. If you do use them, again, ventilate by opening the windows. And buy mattresses and furnishings that are made with natural fibers like cotton.

To help keep your home dust-free, use a vacuum with a HEPA filter to trap contaminants, and clean or change the filters in your air conditioner.

Air purifiers can also help. Alen, Winix, and BlueAir models earn top marks in Consumer Reports tests and cost between $275 and $741.

You’ll likely smell another pollutant: mold. Often caused by humidity, it can cause rashes, flu-like symptoms, and eye and lung irritation.

You should consider a dehumidifier. Consumer Reports highly rates models from Honeywell, Midea, and HomeLabs, and they cost between $200 and $320. If the mold stems from a recent weather disaster, you might be eligible for federal assistance to fix the problem.

And what about carbon monoxide, the odorless, colorless, and sometimes fatal gas? Install a detector on every level of your home and outside each sleeping area.

Consumer Reports also recommends checking for radon, a radioactive gas that can seep into your home from water and soil.

If your house was built around 1980 or before, check for asbestos and lead. You may want to work with a professional to see what options you have to make sure your home is safe.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Escaped Juvenile, Devin Westbrook
Juvenile inmate who escaped Wilder Youth Development Center now in custody, police say
The scene on I-240 Northbound, south of South Parkway
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-240, traffic heavily congested

Latest News

Ezekiel D. Kelly
Ezekiel Kelly expected in court
Long legal battle over untested rape kits could come to an end
Long legal battle over untested rape kits could come to end
Two hurt in crash on Covington Pike
Two people hurt after car crash in Raleigh
Bottom Line: Air pollution
Bottom Line: Stop air pollution inside your home