Bane leads Grizzlies to victory against Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) lays up a shot as Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, left,...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) lays up a shot as Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, left, Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and Jabari Smith Jr., right, look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 30 points, Ja Morant added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies breezed by Houston 113-99 on Wednesday night to send the Rockets to their 11th straight loss.

Morant wasn’t nearly as dominant against Houston as he was Tuesday night when he scored 28 of his 39 points in the third quarter of a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. But he also had seven assists and seven rebounds against the Rockets without playing in the fourth quarter to help the Grizzlies to their third straight victory.

After scoring the final six points of the third quarter, Bane — who had nine rebounds and six assists — opened the fourth with five points, capped by a 3-pointer, to extend the Grizzlies’ lead to 90-68.

Houston scored the next five points, including a 3 by Josh Christopher, but the Grizzlies used an 8-1 spurt to make it 98-74 with nine minutes to go. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins took most of his starters out soon after that with the game out of hand.

Bane made six of the team’s 17 3-pointers and Dillon Brooks added four and finished with 16 points.

Jalen Green scored 20 points and Kenyon Martin Jr. 19 for the Rockets.

Memphis led by 3 early in the third quarter before going on a 16-5 run to make it 69-55 with 5½ minutes left in the quarter. The Grizzlies got one 3 from Bane and two from Brooks to power that run.

A 3-pointer by Tari Eason got Houston within 11 later in the third when Morant made a nifty backwards shot in the lane before hitting another short shot on the next possession to make it 79-64.

Jae’Sean Tate made consecutive baskets for Houston, but Bane scored the last six points of the quarter to leave the Grizzlies ahead 85-68 entering the fourth.

___ AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

