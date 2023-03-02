Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Myster River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Escaped Juvenile, Devin Westbrook
Juvenile inmate who escaped Wilder Youth Development Center now in custody, police say
The scene on I-240 Northbound, south of South Parkway
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-240, traffic heavily congested

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
US, Russia hold highest-level talks since Ukraine invasion
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
LIVE: Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense give closing arguments
Advocates who oppose a bill that would restrict where certain drag shows could take place march...
Tennessee measure restricting drag shows heads to governor
FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was a target of a man who allegedly said...
Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials