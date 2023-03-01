Your First Alert to a stormy pattern taking shape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The warm and dry pattern that is currently in place will give way to rain and thunderstorms as a series of fronts move through the Mid-South bringing the threat of severe weather beginning late Wednesday and remaining in place through Friday morning. Heavy rain, damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible with this system. Potential rainfall Wednesday through Friday is expected to average 1 to 2 inches with higher amounts in some areas.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with afternoon rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and gusting, and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms through the day and into the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will warm to near 70 and overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. Friday will begin with early morning rain and thunderstorms then clearing around midday with temperatures falling from the mid 50s during the afternoon to near 40 overnight.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows again near 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

