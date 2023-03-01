Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
YMCA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location in Whitehaven

Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA
Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA(YMCA)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its new Georgette & Cato Johnson YMCA in Whitehaven

Special guests such as Governor Bill Lee, President and CEO of YMCA Jerry Martin, and councilwoman Patrice Robinson are present at the event.

The YMCA will come with a wellness center, gymnasium, indoor pool, teen and community resource space, and early learning center.

The community resource center will focus on early childhood development, water safety, mental and physical health, and social service programming.

The 32,454-square-foot YMCA will open on March 6.

