Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion

Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway; investigators say the speed limit on Horn Lake Road is 45 mph.(Action News 5/MPD)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of driving her vehicle into a home and killing former pro basketball player Leslie Galen Young has been granted judicial diversion, a type of probation for first-time offenders, and is now out of jail.

Records show that 20-year-old Miracle Rutherford was released on her own recognizance Tuesday after she was granted diversion on her charge of reckless vehicular homicide.

She entered a guilty plea on Monday, initiating a three-year diversion period.

FILE - Seattle SuperSonics' Galen Young (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Quentin Richardson during the...
FILE - Seattle SuperSonics' Galen Young (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Quentin Richardson during the first half of a preseason basketball game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2004, in Seattle. A woman who crashed her car into a Memphis house has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Galen Young, a former college and pro basketball player found dead in the home, prosecutors said Tuesday, April 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Jim Bryant, File)(JIM BRYANT | AP)

The District Attorney’s office says in the early morning hours of June 5, 2021, Rutherford was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on Horn Lake Road when she drove off the road, striking a home.

Police originally reported no injuries. A woman in the house told police she lived there with her adult son but he was not home. Several hours later, family members arrived to help clean up the debris when they discovered the body of 45-year-old Galen Young.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Young was a former basketball player for Hillcrest High School and later played for the UNC Charlotte 49ers. Young also played professional basketball for 13 years, says the DA’s office.

Rutherford is scheduled to appear in court at the end of her diversion period on March 2, 2026.

