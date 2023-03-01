Advertise with Us
US Supreme Court hears arguments in student loan lawsuit

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMC) - The US Supreme Court heard arguments today over President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan.

Arkansas is one of six states that sued in Biden v. Nebraska. The lawsuit argues that the president was “vastly overstepping his authority.”

“The reason we are in court is because there are strong legal arguments to be made and the 8th circuit court appeals agreed with us that say look this is unlawful,” said Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin. “There is no congressional authorization for this.”

The Biden Administration says the HEROES ACT gives him authority to cancel debt in emergency situations.

In this case, the administration argues, the COVID-19 pandemic is that emergency.

