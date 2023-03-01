Tabitha Brown will host Memphis Vegan Brunch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tabitha Brown who has earned the titles, “America’s Mom” and “America’s Favorite Auntie” is coming to the Bluff City.

Brown will be in Memphis for the first time on Sunday, March 26, for the Memphis Vegan Brunch.

The Memphis Vegan Brunch will be hosted at the Renasant Convention Center from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This event will feature five chefs preparing more than 40 plant-based brunch menu items.

It will also feature live jazz along with other celebrity guest appearances, plus a variety of entertainment segments and presentations.

Brown is a two-time New York Times Bestselling author and just recently won her two-time Emmy nominated Youtube Original series, “Tab Time,” which won an NAACP Image Award.

Memphis Vegan Brunch is a public event highlighting the importance of health and wellness in the Memphis community through food and entertainment.

This brunch event is produced by former Memphis radio personality and vegan comfort food restaurateur, Ralph “RJ Groove” Johnson.

Click here for more information, event details, and tickets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.