Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Student arrested for crime involving explosives

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, a student was arrested at the Harrisburg High School on...
According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, a student was arrested at the Harrisburg High School on Wednesday, March 1, being charged with criminal acts involving explosives.(Police (MGN))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in Poinsett County are investigating a crime involving suspicious activities with explosives.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, a student was arrested at Harrisburg High School on Wednesday, March 1, and was charged with criminal acts involving explosives.

Molder told Region 8 News the student did not have the explosives with them at the school when the arrest was made. A search warrant was executed at the student’s home.

He went on to say that students at the Harrisburg School District were and are not in danger.

The student was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, FBI, and Harrisburg and Arkansas State Police are involved in the investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
FedEx pilot shot in Memphis while sleeping at crash pad
Miracle Rutherford was believed to be going at least 60 mph when she left the roadway;...
Woman accused of driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young granted diversion
The site of the 1917 lynching
Lynching site of Ell Persons may be added to National Register of Historic Places
4 dead, including 2 children in Frayser house fire
4 dead including 2 children, 1 injured in Frayser house fire
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church
4 cars broken into during Sunday service at Memphis church

Latest News

The scene at Dunn and Labelle
Pedestrian critical after being hit by car
Rep. Antonio Parkinson
Memphis Democrat explains vote to pass anti-transgender legislation for minors
Suspect at large in Carjacking
MPD issues warrant for suspect in carjacking
MPD is searching for a person of interest after a gas station shooting that killed a man.
MPD searching for person of interest after gas station shooting that killed a man