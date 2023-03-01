Advertise with Us
Severe thunderstorms possible tonight and tomorrow

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning with temperatures in the 50s, but rain moves in later today. Although a stray shower will be possible this afternoon, most of the area won’t see storms until after 6 pm. Some thunderstorms could have gusty winds and hail, especially in north Mississippi. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s this afternoon with a breezy southwest wind.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with 60% chance afternoon rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with 90% chance rain and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Thursday, which will interact with the warm air. There will be on and off rain all day Thursday and then strong to severe storms in north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. There is a low threat for tornadoes and a medium threat for winds. High temperatures will warm to near 70 and overnight lows will fall into the mid 50s. Friday will begin with early morning rain and thunderstorms then clearing around midday with temperatures falling from the mid 50s during the afternoon to near 40 overnight.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows again near 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

