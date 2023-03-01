Pedestrian critical after being hit by car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the corner of Dunn Avenue and Labelle Street.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene. It’s unclear if they will face any charges.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

