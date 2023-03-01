Advertise with Us
Pedestrian critical after being hit by car

The scene at Dunn and Labelle
The scene at Dunn and Labelle(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the corner of Dunn Avenue and Labelle Street.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene. It’s unclear if they will face any charges.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

