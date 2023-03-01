Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 causing major delays

The scene on I-240 Northbound, south of South Parkway
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 Northbound just south of South Parkway, where traffic is heavily congested all the way down to the I-55/I-240 junction.

TDOT reported the crash at 3:48 p.m. Two northbound lanes (of three lanes) are blocked along with the left shoulder.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time, but the Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police Department are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

