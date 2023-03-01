MSCS votes to purchase land for new high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) plans to build the district’s first new high school in a decade.

On Tuesday, board members voted unanimously to approve the purchase of more than 35 acres of land at Herbert Road by Raleigh-Lagrange Road, right up against the northeast end of Shelby Farms, for more than $3.5 million.

The land in the Cordova area is being sold by Crews Investment Holdings, LLC, with enough space for a school that would serve about 1,800 students.

The new high school would be a replacement for Germantown High School, which returned to the control of the Germantown Municipal School district last year.

If all goes as planned, board members say the new school will open in the fall of 2026.

To view the full purchase agreement, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.