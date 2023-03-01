MPD searching for person of interest after gas station shooting that killed a man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a person of interest after a shooting left a man dead on Feb. 23, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:50 p.m., at the BP gas station located on 843 Mississippi Boulevard.

The 26-year-old victim was found in the parking lot and was shot multiple times, according to police.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

An arrest has not been made at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

